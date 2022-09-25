Photos: Meet Private Wife Of Dolphins Star Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made a shocking return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa appeared to be concussed on Sunday afternoon, hitting his head hard on the turf, though he's since returned for the second half against Buffalo.

NFL fans are pretty shocked.

Hopefully Tagovailoa was stumbling on the field because of something in his lower body, though, and he's passed concussion protocol and is ready to play.

The 2022 season is a huge year for Tagovailoa, both on and off the field.

Off the field, Tagovailoa was marred in a private, secret ceremony with family and friends.

Tagovailoa was not happy with the news of his marriage leaking, according to reports.

"I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must've been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week," the 24-year-old quarterback said. "For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me and my wife. Obviously in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful if you will, but it is what it is."

Tagovailoa's family is surely watching today's game with a close eye.