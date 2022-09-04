Photos: Meet Rumored Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is set to be a big one for the Dallas Cowboys star running back.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card loss to the 49ers. Elliott had a somewhat disappointing 2021 season, as his numbers weren't his typical All-Pro caliber numbers, but he's hoping to bounce back in 2022.

Jerry Jones has made it clear that the Cowboys go as Ezekiel Elliott goes.

Elliott is confident heading into the 2022 season. He has the support of his close friends and family members.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Elliott's reported girlfriend, Halle Woodard, will certainly be there supporting the Cowboys star.

The former Buckeyes star and his girlfriend reportedly went through a breakup last year, though ultimately they got back together.

Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for a quite a while at this point.

They were previously spotted together at an NBA game.

Elliott and Woodard like to keep their relationship pretty private, rarely sharing photos on social media.

However, maybe we'll see Woodard on the sideline at a Cowboys game or two this fall.

It should be a fun season.