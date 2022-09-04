Photos: Meet Rumored Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott
The 2022 NFL season is set to be a big one for the Dallas Cowboys star running back.
Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card loss to the 49ers. Elliott had a somewhat disappointing 2021 season, as his numbers weren't his typical All-Pro caliber numbers, but he's hoping to bounce back in 2022.
Jerry Jones has made it clear that the Cowboys go as Ezekiel Elliott goes.
Elliott is confident heading into the 2022 season. He has the support of his close friends and family members.
Elliott's reported girlfriend, Halle Woodard, will certainly be there supporting the Cowboys star.
The former Buckeyes star and his girlfriend reportedly went through a breakup last year, though ultimately they got back together.
Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for a quite a while at this point.
They were previously spotted together at an NBA game.
Elliott and Woodard like to keep their relationship pretty private, rarely sharing photos on social media.
However, maybe we'll see Woodard on the sideline at a Cowboys game or two this fall.
It should be a fun season.