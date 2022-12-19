Photos: Meet Saquon Barkley's Longtime Private Girlfriend

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants takes the field prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are taking on the Washington Commanders on 'Sunday Night Football' this evening.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has already made several Commanders defenders miss. Barkley is having quite the 2022 season.

Barkley, who's dealt with some injuries in recent years, is finally healthy. The former Penn State star has certainly had a tough couple of years.

The Giants running back returning to 100 percent has made a lot of people very happy. Barkley's longtime girlfriend is surely a part of that group.

Barkley has been dating Anna Congdon for several years. The couple keeps their relationship fairly private, but they appear to still be going strong.

Congdon has posted from the crowd at several Giants games so far this season.

The Giants star and Congdon have reportedly been dating since before the running back turned professional.

Anna has a large following on social media, with nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll see Saquon and Anna celebrating a win later on Sunday evening.

The Giants and the Commanders are playing on NBC.