Photos: Meet Saquon Barkley's Private Significant Other

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley led the New York Giants to a tie against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Giants and the Commanders tied in overtime on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal NFC East showdown. The two teams were tied in regulation and unable to pull ahead of one another in overtime.

Barkley's longtime significant other, Anna Congdon, was likely in attendance on Sunday.

Saquon and Anna have reportedly been dating since the Penn State days, though their relationship is pretty private.

We've rarely seen the two stepping out together in public, though they're clearly an item.

Anna hasn't shared a photo on Instagram in over a year, keeping things pretty private.

We wish Saquon and Anna all the best moving forward in their relationship.