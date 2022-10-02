Photos: Meet Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband
You see Erin Andrews on your television screen each week, calling the biggest games of the weekend for Fox Sports, but you might not know very much abut her personal life.
Andrews, a Florida native, was a dancer for the Gators, before embarking on a career in sports media.
The longtime sports reporter is part of an athletic family, too. Her husband is a former NHL player.
Andrews married former Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup champion Jarret Stoll.
Andrews and Stoll were reportedly introduced to each other through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan.
They dated for several years before getting married. Andrews and Stoll have been together for roughly a decade at this point.
Stoll has retired from playing hockey, though he remains close to the sport, working for his old franchise.
Andrews, meanwhile, is currently in the extremely busy part of her year. She's on the road each week for the biggest games of the NFL's regular season.
The longtime Fox Sports reporter was just in Tampa Bay, where she went viral for her sideline outfit.
Andrews will be back on the air this weekend.