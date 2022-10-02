Photos: Meet Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

You see Erin Andrews on your television screen each week, calling the biggest games of the weekend for Fox Sports, but you might not know very much abut her personal life.

Andrews, a Florida native, was a dancer for the Gators, before embarking on a career in sports media.

The longtime sports reporter is part of an athletic family, too. Her husband is a former NHL player.

Andrews married former Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup champion Jarret Stoll.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Andrews and Stoll were reportedly introduced to each other through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan.

They dated for several years before getting married. Andrews and Stoll have been together for roughly a decade at this point.

Stoll has retired from playing hockey, though he remains close to the sport, working for his old franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: (3rd L) Tv personality Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll #28 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate with family and the Stanley Cup after the Kings 3-2 double overtime victory against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrews, meanwhile, is currently in the extremely busy part of her year. She's on the road each week for the biggest games of the NFL's regular season.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter was just in Tampa Bay, where she went viral for her sideline outfit.

Andrews will be back on the air this weekend.