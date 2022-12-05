Photos: Meet The 49ers' Surprising New Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a new starting quarterback.

San Francisco lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday night. Jimmy G. suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both out for the year, the 49ers will now turn to a rookie quarterback.

Meet Brock Purdy, the NFL's Mr. Irrelevant pick who will now be starting for the 49ers.

"With Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot today, the 49ers starting QB now will be Brock Purdy, their rookie 7th-round pick from Iowa St," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Purdy did play well on Sunday.

"Brock Purdy is the team’s new QB. He went 25 of 37 for 210 yards with 2 TDs and an INT today," Ian Rapoport reported.

What a turn for Purdy...

"Brock Purdy was deemed "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the final pick in April's draft. Turns out he'll be very relevant. 49ers are 8-4 on the season and he's their new starting QB moving forward," Ari Meirov tweeted on Sunday night.

Purdy had an unfortunate clip go viral earlier in the season. But he's now the man in San Francisco.

The 49ers improved to 8-4 on the season with the win over the Dolphins on Sunday night.