Photos: Meet The Boyfriend Of NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Few sports media talents, if any, have had a bigger 2022 than Charissa Thompson.

The Fox Sports host added a prominent gig to her duties, hosting the halftime and postgame shows for the Amazon Prime Thursday night broadcast.

It's been a big year for Thompson, both on and off of the football field.

Off the field, the Fox Sports host is reportedly dating Steven Cundari.

Steven, who is close friends with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is a business man.

"Steve has been an entrepreneur and marketing executive for more than ten years, during which time he has helped grow a number of B2C brands. He is always looking for ways to create new markets and value networks through disruptive innovation," fitzonetv reports.

Thompson, meanwhile, will be back on the air for Fox Sports this afternoon.