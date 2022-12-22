Photos: Meet The Cowboys Cheerleader Making Headlines

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys players and coaches aren't the only ones making headlines this year.

The team's cheerleaders are, too.

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones' NFL franchise announced its cheerleader selection for the 2022-23 Pro Bowl game, set to be played in January.

Kelcey, a veteran Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, will be repping the franchise at the Pro Bowl this year.

"Kelcey is #ProBowl bound! We can't wait to see her represent in Vegas! ✨🎰🃏," the Cowboys announced.

Kelcey has been a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for several seasons now.

She'll be representing the team at the Pro Bowl later in the season.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader posed for the team's swimsuit calendar earlier this year.

She's been a mainstay on the sideline at Dallas Cowboys games over the years.

Kelcey has even done some pregame trash talking.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are set to take on the Eagles on Christmas Eve this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.