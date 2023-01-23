Photos: Meet The Eagles Fan Who's Making Headlines

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Eagles fans are pretty pumped.

One notable Eagles fan has been going viral on social media following her team's big win.

Sammy Draper, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, is pumped for Philly.

Perhaps we'll see Sammy in attendance at the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Eagles and the 49ers are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.