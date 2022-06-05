Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady

Former American football quarterback Tom Brady (right) in the stands before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 12, 2022. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade, forming one of the biggest power couples in the world.

The legendary NFL quarterback and the supermodel were married in 2009. The happy couple has two children together.

This was not Brady's first public relationship, though.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady previously dated Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress were together towards the start of his New England Patriots career.

The legendary quarterback and the actress have one child together, a son named John.

Bridget became pregnant in 2006, shortly after Tom began dating Gisele.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

While the relationship didn't end on the best of terms, Tom and Bridget are now very cordial.

In fact, Bridget has often posted celebratory messages for Tom during his NFL career.

Bridget has spoken openly about being a single mom.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

We wish all the best to Tom, Bridget and their respective families moving forward.