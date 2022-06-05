Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade, forming one of the biggest power couples in the world.
The legendary NFL quarterback and the supermodel were married in 2009. The happy couple has two children together.
This was not Brady's first public relationship, though.
Tom Brady previously dated Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress were together towards the start of his New England Patriots career.
The legendary quarterback and the actress have one child together, a son named John.
Bridget became pregnant in 2006, shortly after Tom began dating Gisele.
“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”
While the relationship didn't end on the best of terms, Tom and Bridget are now very cordial.
In fact, Bridget has often posted celebratory messages for Tom during his NFL career.
Bridget has spoken openly about being a single mom.
“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”
We wish all the best to Tom, Bridget and their respective families moving forward.