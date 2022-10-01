Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of NFL Star Antonio Brown

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is trending for all the wrong reasons on Saturday.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and allegedly assaulting a female guest in a hotel pool has surfaced.

Video of Brown's disturbing act on social media has gone viral on social media.

The video allegedly took place in May at a hotel in Dubai. It's since trended on social media on Saturday morning.

Brown, one of the best wide receivers in recent NFL history, has not played since his infamous incident at Metlife Stadium, when he stormed off the field.

The former NFL star has a notable dating history, too.

Brown reportedly dated model Jena Frumes when he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown and Frumes reportedly dated in 2017, though their relationship didn't last very long.

It's unclear what Brown's current relationship status is.

Brown, meanwhile, addressed the viral video on social media on Saturday.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs," he wrote.

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime."