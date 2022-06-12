Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriends Of Cowboys Legend Tony Romo

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tony Romo is a happily married man, as the former Dallas Cowboys star has been with his wife, Candice Crawford, since 2001.

The CBS broadcaster and the former reporter have three children together.

Romo had quite the dating history before marrying his current wife, though.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Candice Crawford watch a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.

Romo most notably dated celebrities Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood before tying the knot.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was with Simpson during the early years of his career. He infamously went on a Mexican vacation with Simpson during his first round playoff bye in 2007.

US golfer and tournament host Tiger Woods(C) poses for photos with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (R) and entertainer Jessica Simpson during opening ceremonies on July 1, 2009 at the AT&T National golf tournament hosted by Tiger Woods at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

Romo also reportedly dated Underwood, the country music star. Clearly, the Cowboys star has a preference when it comes to hair types.

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

According to Romo, though, the relationship between he and Underwood was never that serious.

Some question whether they were ever more than just good friends.

Alas, none of that matters now, as Tony and his wife, Candice, are happily married.

We wish all the best to the Romo family moving forward.