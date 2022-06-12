Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriends Of Cowboys Legend Tony Romo
Tony Romo is a happily married man, as the former Dallas Cowboys star has been with his wife, Candice Crawford, since 2001.
The CBS broadcaster and the former reporter have three children together.
Romo had quite the dating history before marrying his current wife, though.
Romo most notably dated celebrities Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood before tying the knot.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was with Simpson during the early years of his career. He infamously went on a Mexican vacation with Simpson during his first round playoff bye in 2007.
Romo also reportedly dated Underwood, the country music star. Clearly, the Cowboys star has a preference when it comes to hair types.
According to Romo, though, the relationship between he and Underwood was never that serious.
Some question whether they were ever more than just good friends.
Alas, none of that matters now, as Tony and his wife, Candice, are happily married.
We wish all the best to the Romo family moving forward.