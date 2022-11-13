Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of FOX Reporter Charissa Thompson

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

You see Charissa Thompson on your TVs every Sunday during the fall (and on Thursday nights now, thanks to Amazon Prime's broadcast).

The veteran sports reporter has been with FOX for several years now. She also recently joined Amazon Prime, with the company getting rights to the Thursday night games.

Thompson, who previously worked at ESPN, was previously married to a sports agent.

Charissa and sports agent Kyle Thousand were married for about a year, before getting divorced.

They got married in a small ceremony during the thick of the pandemic. Charissa and Kyle were reportedly not together for very long before getting married.

Ultimately, the marriage didn't work out.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Professional baseball players Dustin Peterson, Kyle Thousand and D. J. Peterson attend the D’USSE Lounge at Kovalev vs. Ward at T-Mobile Arena on November 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE)

Thousand reportedly works as a sports agent for Jay-Z's agency, Roc Nation Sports.

The Blast first reported the divorce news:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Fox’s NFL Kickoff host filed for divorce from her husband — Kyle Thousand. The dissolution of marriage was filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Thousand is a sports agent, who appears to work with several high profile athletes.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While the marriage didn't work out, we wish them all the best moving forward.