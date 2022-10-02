Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of NFL Host Charissa Thompson

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Charissa Thompson has continued to rise up in the NFL broadcasting world.

This year, Thompson is continuing to fulfill her duties at Fox Sports, hosting on game days, though she's added a big-time role to her plate, too. Thompson is hosting the pregame and halftime coverage of Amazon's Thursday night games.

It's been a big couple of years professionally for the longtime sports reporter.

Personally, Thompson has gone through some tough times.

The longtime sports reporter recently got divorced from her husband, Kyle Thousand.

Thompson and the sports agent got married during the pandemic.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Professional baseball players Dustin Peterson, Kyle Thousand and D. J. Peterson attend the D’USSE Lounge at Kovalev vs. Ward at T-Mobile Arena on November 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE)

Thompson and Thousand reportedly had differences that could not be settled.

The Blast first reported the news:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Fox’s NFL Kickoff host filed for divorce from her husband — Kyle Thousand. The dissolution of marriage was filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Thousand is a sports agent, who appears to work with several high profile athletes.

We wish both Charissa and Kyle all of the best moving forward in their personal lives.