Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

The 2022 NFL regular season is about to get underway.

This will be a big season for Charissa Thompson, who's landed a new NFL hosting gig with Amazon Prime, which is broadcasting the Thursday night games.

Thompson, one of the best NFL reporters/hosts in the game, is well deserving of another prominent gig.

It's been an eventful past year for Thompson, who got married during the pandemic but later divorced her husband, Kyle Thousand.

Charissa and Kyle, a sports agent, got married early in the pandemic in a small ceremony with friends and family.

Unfortunately, Charissa filed for divorced pretty shortly into their marriage.

The Blast first reported the news:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Fox’s NFL Kickoff host filed for divorce from her husband — Kyle Thousand. The dissolution of marriage was filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Thousand is a sports agent, who appears to work with several high profile athletes.

Thompson had spoken about her marriage last February.

“I’m going to keep my last name. I guess I should change my last name when we have kids but that feels like a whole to-do… He’s not ugly. I’d like to give my kids a good gene pool, so we’re going to make sure they get a fighting chance, at least with his brains and looks,” Thompson said last February.

Thompson added, “When you get married twice, the second one is always better than the first one.”

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

We wish Charissa all the best moving forward.

Hopefully the 2022 NFL season lives up to the hype.