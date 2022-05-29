Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman.

The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN.

It should be a fun year.

Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both a Sunday/Monday game and Thursday Night Football for Amazon, but that would've been a lot of travel.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has two daughters from his first marriage. He was married to Rhonda Worthey from 2000-2011.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Troy and Rhonda were married for a little more than a decade, but they got divorced in 2011.

The couple first met in 1998, toward the end of Troy's career with the Cowboys. Rhonda is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

Troy and Rhonda now share custody of their girls.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

We wish all the best to the Aikman family moving forward.