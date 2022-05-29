Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman
It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman.
The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN.
It should be a fun year.
Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both a Sunday/Monday game and Thursday Night Football for Amazon, but that would've been a lot of travel.
The former Dallas Cowboys star has two daughters from his first marriage. He was married to Rhonda Worthey from 2000-2011.
Troy and Rhonda were married for a little more than a decade, but they got divorced in 2011.
The couple first met in 1998, toward the end of Troy's career with the Cowboys. Rhonda is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.
Troy and Rhonda now share custody of their girls.
We wish all the best to the Aikman family moving forward.