Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Former NFL Star Herschel Walker

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The wife of former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker is featured in a new campaign video.

A new political ad in Georgia is targeting Walker, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears in the ad toward the end.

"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says.

Herschel and Cindy were married from 1983-2002. They have one child together, a son.

Herschel and Cindy Walker (Photo by David H. Wells/Corbis via Getty Images) David H. Wells/Getty Images

Cindy's allegations against her ex-husband are not new. She was given a protective order by the courts in 2005, three years after the divorce.

Walker, meanwhile, claims to not remember the allegations or threats, as he says he suffers from dissociative identity disorder.