Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Former NFL Star Herschel Walker
The wife of former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker is featured in a new campaign video.
A new political ad in Georgia is targeting Walker, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears in the ad toward the end.
"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says.
Herschel and Cindy were married from 1983-2002. They have one child together, a son.
Cindy's allegations against her ex-husband are not new. She was given a protective order by the courts in 2005, three years after the divorce.
Walker, meanwhile, claims to not remember the allegations or threats, as he says he suffers from dissociative identity disorder.