Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Coach Bill Belichick

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to embark on another NFL season.

The Patriots, who are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, will hope to get back to the playoffs in 2022. Not everyone is high on the Patriots heading into the regular season, but Belichick shouldn't be doubted.

The legendary NFL head coach will surely have plenty of friends and family members in the stands at Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Belichick is not married, though he has a longtime girlfriend in Linda Holliday.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Belichick was previously married to Debbie Clarke. The couple was married from 1977-2006.

Debbie was with Bill for his entire coaching rise, including his first Super Bowls with New England.

Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2006.

Debby has mostly stayed out of the public eye, though she reportedly has her own successful business.

Bill and Debby reportedly started dating when they were teenagers. They got married young.

The couple had roughly four decades of marriage together.

We wish Bill and Debby all the best moving forward in their individual lives.