Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star
Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason.
However, Aikman attributed his decision to head to Monday Night Football with family in mind. By calling games on Monday nights, he'll have more weekend time at home with his daughters.
Aikman has two daughters from his first marriage to Rhonda Worthey.
The former Cowboys quarterback and the American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist were married for more than a decade.
Aikman and Worthey met toward the end of his football career, marrying in 2000. They were divorced in 2011.
Troy and Rhonda were a major couple in the Dallas-Fort Worth scene, often spotted at various sporting and social events.
