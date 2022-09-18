Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason.

However, Aikman attributed his decision to head to Monday Night Football with family in mind. By calling games on Monday nights, he'll have more weekend time at home with his daughters.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Aikman has two daughters from his first marriage to Rhonda Worthey.

The former Cowboys quarterback and the American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist were married for more than a decade.

Aikman and Worthey met toward the end of his football career, marrying in 2000. They were divorced in 2011.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy and Rhonda were a major couple in the Dallas-Fort Worth scene, often spotted at various sporting and social events.

They separated after roughly one decade of marriage together.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

We wish the Aikman family all the best during this upcoming football season.