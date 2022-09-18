Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Running Back

17 Jul 1998: Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

The Dallas Cowboys could certainly use a player like Emmitt Smith right now.

With Dak Prescott out for at least a month with a hand injury, the Cowboys will have to rely on the running game in order to stay in NFC East contention.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will look to carry the load, though no one in Cowboys history did it any better than Smith, who had a Hall of Fame, record-setting career.

Smith remains part of the Cowboys family, though he's gone through some struggles off the field, as he was divorced from his first wife.

Emmitt Smith and his longtime wife, Patty, announced their separation in 2020.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate. We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community, and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Thankfully, Emmitt and his ex-wife appear to still be on good terms, raising their children together.

Emmitt and Patty were married in 2000. They had nearly two decades of marriage together.

Hopefully it's a good football season for the Smith family.

We wish them all the best moving forward.