Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith.

The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise.

Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members.

Early on in the pandemic, Emmitt and his longtime wife announced they were separating.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate. We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community, and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Emmitt and Patricia Smith were married for two decades. They tied the knot in 2000 and have multiple children together.

Patricia Smith is a former beauty queen. She and her ex-husband appear to still be on good terms, which is great for their children.

Perhaps we'll see the Smiths at some Dallas Cowboys games later this fall.

We wish all the best to them moving forward.