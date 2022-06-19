Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Troy Aikman
Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman had a big offseason, moving from Fox Sports to ESPN.
While Aikman got a huge deal from ESPN, he was also reportedly excited about his new work schedule. Aikman will now call Monday Night Football, leaving his weekends free. The legendary NFL quarterback has two children.
The former Dallas Cowboys star was married to his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey, from 2000-2011.
Troy and Rhonda were married for more than a decade before getting divorced in 2011.
They reportedly met during Troy's playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman, of course, won three Super Bowls during his time in the NFL.
Rhonda is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.
The couple had two children together and now share custody of their girls.
Divorce is never easy, but hopefully the Aikman family will continue to handle it all.
We wish all the best to Troy and Rhonda moving forward.