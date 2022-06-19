Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Troy Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman had a big offseason, moving from Fox Sports to ESPN.

While Aikman got a huge deal from ESPN, he was also reportedly excited about his new work schedule. Aikman will now call Monday Night Football, leaving his weekends free. The legendary NFL quarterback has two children.

The former Dallas Cowboys star was married to his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey, from 2000-2011.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Troy and Rhonda were married for more than a decade before getting divorced in 2011.

They reportedly met during Troy's playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman, of course, won three Super Bowls during his time in the NFL.

Rhonda is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

The couple had two children together and now share custody of their girls.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Divorce is never easy, but hopefully the Aikman family will continue to handle it all.

We wish all the best to Troy and Rhonda moving forward.