Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew.
Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants.
Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for the network.
Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for nearly two decades, is appreciative of his new schedule, as it allows him more time at home with his family.
The legendary Cowboys quarterback has two daughters with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey.
Troy and Rhonda married toward the end of his playing career. They were married from 2000-2011, until getting divorced after roughly a decade of marriage.
Rhonda has a career in fashion and reality television.
The Cowboys and the Giants, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on ESPN.