Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew.

Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants.

Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for the network.

Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for nearly two decades, is appreciative of his new schedule, as it allows him more time at home with his family.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback has two daughters with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy and Rhonda married toward the end of his playing career. They were married from 2000-2011, until getting divorced after roughly a decade of marriage.

Rhonda has a career in fashion and reality television.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

The Cowboys and the Giants, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.