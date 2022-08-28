Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different.

The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader.

Aikman, of course, has been a prominent NFL broadcaster for two decades.

The former Cowboys star said that part of his decision to leave Fox Sports for ESPN was schedule-based. By calling Monday night games, he'll be able to spend more time with his family on the weekend.

Aikman has two daughters from his first marriage.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy Aikman was married to Rhonda Worthey from 2000-2011. The couple was together for more than a decade before getting a divorce.

The former Cowboys quarterback met the television personality toward the end of his playing career.

Troy and Rhonda have two girls together.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Hopefully it's a fun season of football for the Aikman family.