Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders continues to build up his program at Jackson State.

Sanders, who's built Jackson State into one of the most-exciting programs in college football, is landing big-time recruits off the field and producing results on it.

The former NFL star has received a lot of support during his coaching tenure, including plenty from his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds.

Deion and Tracey have been together for several years.

The former NFL star was previously married to Pilar Sanders from 1999-2013. He was previously married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989-98.

Sanders has two children with his first wife, Carolyn, and three with his second wife, Pilar.

TV personalities Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders attend the NBC Universal Experience at Rockefeller Center on May 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Pilar Sanders is an actress and television personality, with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

