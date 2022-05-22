Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Emmitt Smith

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Emmitt Smith and his longtime wife, Patty, announced at the end of 2020 that they were separating.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate. We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community, and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Emmitt and Patricia, a former beauty queen, were married in 2000. The couple had three children together.

Thankfully, they appear to still be on good terms.

We wish all the best to the Smith family moving forward.