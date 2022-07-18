Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Strahan

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Few NFL players in recent history have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was a force on the football field. He's become a major star off of it, too.

Strahan has become a prominent morning television personality and he's developed a number of successful business, including a clothing line.

The ex-Giants star keeps his personal life pretty private, though he has been married twice.

Strahan was first married to Wanda Hutchins in 1992. The couple ended up getting divorced in 1996. Michael and Wanda have two children together.

Michael didn't stay single for very long, though.

The New York Giants star married Jean Muggli three years after his divorce. Michael and Jean were married for about a decade, though divorced in the mid-2000s.

Unlike his first divorce, this one was ugly, with TMZ reporting that Michael claimed Jean physically and emotionally abused their children. The abuse claims were later dismissed and the couple reached a shared custody agreement.

According to reports, Michael paid $15 million, along with $18,000 a month in alimony.

Thankfully, Michael has since moved on, with some notable relationships. He's reportedly been dating Kayla Quick.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

We wish all the best to Michael Strahan and his family moving forward.