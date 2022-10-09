Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw
Legendary NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw went viral for his brutally honest admission on divorce on Sunday morning.
Brady, a Hall of Fame quarterback, joked (?) that he's lost millions because of bad prenups.
"I lost a million bucks last week (in picks)," Bradshaw said. "The last time I lost a million bucks I had a bad prenup."
Bradshaw, 74, has actually been divorced three separate times. We're guessing that adds up.
Here's a rundown of Bradshaw's marriage history:
- Melissa Babish: 1972-73
- JoJo Starbuck: 1976-83
- Charlotte Hopkins: 1983-99
Starbuck is arguably Bradshaw's most prominent ex-wife, as she was a famous ice skater.
Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Steelers, has been divorced three separate times.
Bradshaw recently shared some tough health news, as well, as he's battled cancer.
We wish the Bradshaw family all the best moving forward.