Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw went viral for his brutally honest admission on divorce on Sunday morning.

Brady, a Hall of Fame quarterback, joked (?) that he's lost millions because of bad prenups.

"I lost a million bucks last week (in picks)," Bradshaw said. "The last time I lost a million bucks I had a bad prenup."

Bradshaw, 74, has actually been divorced three separate times. We're guessing that adds up.

Here's a rundown of Bradshaw's marriage history:

Melissa Babish: 1972-73

JoJo Starbuck: 1976-83

Charlotte Hopkins: 1983-99

Starbuck is arguably Bradshaw's most prominent ex-wife, as she was a famous ice skater.

LOS ANGELES - 1982: Ice Skater-JoJo Starbuck poses for a portrait in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Steelers, has been divorced three separate times.

Bradshaw recently shared some tough health news, as well, as he's battled cancer.

We wish the Bradshaw family all the best moving forward.