Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman
Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason.
Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer will now have his weekends free for the first time since before his playing days.
Aikman, a family man, has two daughters from his previous marriage.
Troy Aikman and his first wife, Rhonda, were married from 2000-2011.
The former Cowboys quarterback and his first wife divorced after a little more than a decade of marriage.
Troy and Rhonda, an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist, first met in the late 1990s.
Troy has since re-married, sharing custody of his two daughters from his first marriage.
All the best to the Aikmans moving forward.