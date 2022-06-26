Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason.

Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer will now have his weekends free for the first time since before his playing days.

Aikman, a family man, has two daughters from his previous marriage.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Troy Aikman and his first wife, Rhonda, were married from 2000-2011.

The former Cowboys quarterback and his first wife divorced after a little more than a decade of marriage.

Troy and Rhonda, an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist, first met in the late 1990s.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy has since re-married, sharing custody of his two daughters from his first marriage.

All the best to the Aikmans moving forward.