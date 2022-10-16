Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City this weekend.

Kraft married his longtime girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, at a surprise ceremony in Manhattan on Friday night. Roger Goodell, Tom Brady, Randy Moss and others were in attendance.

Bill Belichick was not.

The Patriots head coach was surely too busy to attend, as he and the team are getting ready to take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary head coach was married once, too.

Bill was married to Debbie Clarke. The couple was married from 1977-2006.

The Patriots head coach is currently dating Linda Holliday.

Debbie Clarke was married to Bill during his early coaching years. She was by his side during his first Super Bowl wins, as well.

Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2006.

Debbie Clarke has mostly stayed out of the public eye, though she has her own successful business.

Bill and Debbie Clarke began dating as teenagers. They were together for nearly four decades.

We wish both of them all the happiness in the world moving forward separately.

The Patriots and the Browns, meanwhile, are set to play on Sunday afternoon.