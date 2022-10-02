Photos: Meet The Famous Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt shared some scary personal news on Sunday morning.

Watt revealed that he had a pretty major health scare earlier in the week.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it," he tweeted.

That had to be a major scare for Watt and his family.

The Cardinals star is married to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt.

Earlier this year, J.J. and Kealia announced some major personal news.

They're expecting.

J.J. and Kealia have been married since 2020. The happy couple dated for several years before getting married.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Both J.J. and Kealia come from pretty athletic families. Kealia has been a professional soccer player for both the NWSL and the national team.

HERRIMAN, UTAH - JULY 18: Kealia Watt #2 of Chicago Red Stars looks on against the OL Reign FC during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We wish the best to the Watt family moving forward this year.