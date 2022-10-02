Photos: Meet The Famous Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt shared some scary personal news on Sunday morning.
Watt revealed that he had a pretty major health scare earlier in the week.
"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it," he tweeted.
That had to be a major scare for Watt and his family.
The Cardinals star is married to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt.
Earlier this year, J.J. and Kealia announced some major personal news.
They're expecting.
J.J. and Kealia have been married since 2020. The happy couple dated for several years before getting married.
Both J.J. and Kealia come from pretty athletic families. Kealia has been a professional soccer player for both the NWSL and the national team.
We wish the best to the Watt family moving forward this year.