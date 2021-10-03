The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of NFL Star T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt celebrates a sack.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after sacking Dustin Colquitt #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Today’s contest is a homecoming of sorts for T.J. Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker grew up in Wisconsin. The All-Pro linebacker starred at the University of Wisconsin, like his older brother, before going on to play in the NFL for the Steelers.

On Sunday, the Steelers are taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Moments ago, CBS’ broadcast just showed Watt’s friends and family in the stands, including his fiancee, Dani.

Watt is engaged to Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer player. The couple got engaged earlier this year.

“I am the luckiest man in the world!!” Watt wrote on Instagram this past July, sharing a photo of his engagement.

T.J. Watt with Dani Rhodes.

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rhodes played college soccer at Wisconsin, where she met TJ. She played for the Chicago Stars of the NWSL and now plays in Iceland.

TJ Watt's fiancee, Dani Rhodes, on the field.

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Dani Rhodes #27 of the Chicago Red Stars looks on during a game between Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Steelers are currently trailing the Packers, 20-10, late in the third quarter on Sunday.

The game is airing on CBS.

