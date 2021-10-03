Today’s contest is a homecoming of sorts for T.J. Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker grew up in Wisconsin. The All-Pro linebacker starred at the University of Wisconsin, like his older brother, before going on to play in the NFL for the Steelers.

On Sunday, the Steelers are taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Moments ago, CBS’ broadcast just showed Watt’s friends and family in the stands, including his fiancee, Dani.

Watt is engaged to Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer player. The couple got engaged earlier this year.

“I am the luckiest man in the world!!” Watt wrote on Instagram this past July, sharing a photo of his engagement.

Rhodes played college soccer at Wisconsin, where she met TJ. She played for the Chicago Stars of the NWSL and now plays in Iceland.

The Steelers are currently trailing the Packers, 20-10, late in the third quarter on Sunday.

The game is airing on CBS.