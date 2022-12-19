Photos: Meet The Former NFL Cheerleader Making Headlines

FORT COLLINS, CO. - NOVEMBER 2: CBS sideline reporter Lauren Gardner updated viewers during the CSU-Broncos game Saturday night. The Colorado State University football team hosted Boise State Saturday night, November 2, 2013. Photo By Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images Karl Gehring/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had a former cheerleaders reunion on Sunday afternoon.

Longtime sports reporter Lauren Gardner, who previously served as a Broncos cheerleader, was among those who took part in the reunion.

Gardner now serves as a sports reporter, having worked for MLB Network and CBS Sports, among others.

Gardner was part of a Broncos cheerleader reunion that took part on Sunday afternoon, during Denver's win over Arizona at Mile High Stadium.

She had a lot of fun on Sunday.

Gardner made history earlier this year, when she was part of the first all-female MLB broadcast.

"Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Lauren Gardner, a Colorado native and University of Colorado alumna, made history on Tuesday night as part of the first all-female broadcast crew in MLB history.

As the Tampa Bay Rays faced off against the Baltimore Orioles, all eyes were on the five women who anchored the broadcast. For the first time, the MLB matchup featured an announcing crew composed entirely of women," the Broncos announced.

Gardner was on hand on Sunday, meanwhile, for the Broncos' 24-15 win over the Cardinals.