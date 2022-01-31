The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams is underway from SoFi Stadium.

It’s Rams 7, 49ers 0 early in the second quarter.

San Francisco will need its defense to make some big plays throughout this one if it’s going to pull off the road win (though there are thousands of 49ers fans in attendance at Sunday night’s game).

No one is more important for San Francisco than star pass rusher Nick Bosa. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is one of the top pass rushers in the league.

The 49ers will need Bosa to step up in a major way on Sunday night.

Bosa has it going both on and off the field. Off the field, he is reportedly dating medical student and Instagram model Jenna Berman.

Berman, who went viral for some Twitter behavior last year, has more than 270,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Nick and Jenna have been dating since prior to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The NFC Championship Game, meanwhile, is underway on FOX.