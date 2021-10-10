Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bills Star Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been playing at an MVP level once again this season.

The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback has been playing at a crazy high level since the 2020 season. The former first round NFL Draft pick looked a little shaky to begin his professional career, but he’s since taken some huge leaps forward.

Allen and the Bills are set to play on a big stage on Sunday night.

Buffalo will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It’ll pit two MVP candidates against each other in Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Allen is living it up both on and off the field these days. The former Wyoming football star is dating Brittany Williams, a former college cheerleader.

Allen and Williams have been dating since before his NFL days. Williams, a former college cheerleader, attended Fresno State. She graduated in the spring of 2018, when Allen was a first round pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Last year, Allen and Williams attended an NFL event together.

Josh and Brittany have known each other since they were kids, growing up in the same now. Now, they’re living life together as a prominent NFL couple.

Kickoff between the Bills and the Chiefs is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.