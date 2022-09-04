Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Ex-Football Star Johnny Manziel
A story about Johnny Manziel's life is reportedly coming to Netflix soon.
The streaming service teased a Manziel documentary on social media earlier this week.
Fans are excited.
The former Texas A&M quarterback, drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, hasn't been heard from much lately.
He's reportedly in a relationship with model Kenzie Warner.
Manziel and Warner have been linked since earlier this spring, when they went viral on social media.
Johnny and Kenzie have mostly been spotted out together in Miami, Florida.
Perhaps we'll see them on the red carpet at the documentary premiere...