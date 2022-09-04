Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Ex-Football Star Johnny Manziel

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A story about Johnny Manziel's life is reportedly coming to Netflix soon.

The streaming service teased a Manziel documentary on social media earlier this week.

Fans are excited.

The former Texas A&M quarterback, drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, hasn't been heard from much lately.

He's reportedly in a relationship with model Kenzie Warner.

Manziel and Warner have been linked since earlier this spring, when they went viral on social media.

Johnny and Kenzie have mostly been spotted out together in Miami, Florida.

Perhaps we'll see them on the red carpet at the documentary premiere...