Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson trade speculation is dominating the NFL headlines on Sunday.

The Houston Texans quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several massage therapists, has not played a down of football this season. Due to his legal situation and his trade preference, the Texans have kept Watson on the bench.

Watson could be on the verge of playing elsewhere, though.

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback is reportedly being pursued by the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins. A trade is reportedly possible ahead of November’s deadline, per NFL.com.

While momentum appears to be building for a possible Watson trade — and with multiple teams still among the potential landing spots — no name will garner as much attention as Watson. If he’s not traded by Nov. 2, Watson will almost certainly finish 2021 having played zero downs. Watson, whose legal situation is still unresolved, has a no-trade clause and is in control of his future team.

It’s been a rocky year for Watson, much to his own alleged doing.

However, the quarterback has reportedly maintained a relationship throughout the turmoil, as he’s dating Jilly Anais.

The couple recently enjoyed a “sexy date night,” per the New York Post.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Where will we see Watson end up?