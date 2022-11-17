Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Star Odell Beckham

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham is reportedly closing in on a free agency decision, with several notable teams emerging as suitors.

The Cowboys, 49ers, Chiefs, Bills and Giants, among other teams, are believed to have serious interest in the former All-Pro wide receiver. Beckham has not played yet this season, as he's been recovering from a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl.

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, will soon have a new place to call home.

Odell and his girlfriend went viral at an NBA game earlier this year. He's been dating his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, for more than a year.

Lauren has more than 1 million followers on social media.

Lauren has been very supportive of Odell's football career. She's surely anxious to see where the wide receiver will land moving forward.

Beckham, meanwhile, is expected to be on the verge of making his free agency decision.

The former New York Giants star is believed to have interest in joining a playoff contender.

A decision could come as soon as this week.