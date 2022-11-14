Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers Rookie Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Have a day, Christian Watson.

The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver has three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Watson, a second-round pick, has four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers rookie is finally breaking out and the fan base is loving it. So, too, is Aaron Rodgers.

Watson's girlfriend is surely loving it, too. The Packers rookie has shared some photos of his significant other on social media over the years.

"Happy birthday to my other half, I can’t wait to celebrate so many more with you! I love you so much❤️," he wrote on social media in October.

Watson actually proposed to his longtime girlfriend earlier this year, sharing the big news on Instagram.

The Packers wide receiver and his now-fiancee have been dating since his college days, at least.

Watson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Watson and the Packers are hoping to break a five-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay and Dallas are currently playing on FOX.