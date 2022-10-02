Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Bailey Zappe

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It's Bailey Zappe's show in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots rookie quarterback is making his NFL debut against the Packers this afternoon. Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick, is playing after Brian Hoyer was ruled out with concussion symptoms.

Patriots starter Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's loss.

Fans and media are intrigued by the former college star, who had an electrifying career at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky.

Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah, is certainly very proud on this Sunday afternoon.

Bailey and Hannah have been dating for several years.

"Happy 5 years baby girl! Since day 1 you’ve been my rock, my other half and my number 1 fan. I’m grateful to have you by my side. I love you Hannah Grace and I can’t wait for the many more years to come!!" Bailey wrote earlier this season.

Bailey and the Patriots are currently trailing the Packers, 7-3, on this Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots and the Packers are currently playing on CBS.