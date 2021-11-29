Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Rams Star Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr’s second game with the Los Angeles Rams is going much better than his first.

The superstar wide receiver just caught his first touchdown pass in more than a year. Beckham was found on a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Beckham now has three catches for 67 yards and one score during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Odell.

Earlier this week, his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, shared some big personal news.

Beckham and Wood have been dating for a while. Now, they’re expecting their first child together.

The Packers, meanwhile, are currently leading the Rams, 36-25, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.