Photos: Meet The Husband Of ESPN Host Sam Ponder

Sam Ponder has become one of the leading voices in the NFL media world, as she hosts Sunday NFL Countdown for ESPN each week.

The veteran sports reporter – it feels weird to say that Ponder is a veteran at this point, but at 35 years old, she is – has risen up the ranks at the Worldwide Leader. Ponder has gone from sideline reporter to College GameDay star to Sunday NFL Countdown host.

Ponder, a Phoenix native, has developed great on-air chemistry with Rex Ryan, Randy Moss and the rest of the countdown crew.

Surprise guests are my favorite guests 😂🙌🏼 https://t.co/DjSdUAVVnn — Sam Ponder (@samponder) October 4, 2021

Ponder is part of a football family, after all.

The longtime ESPN host is married to former Florida State and NFL quarterback Christian Ponder. The happy couple’s story about how they got together is pretty great.

“He started sending me messages on Twitter,” Sam explained in a previous interview. “I’m like, ‘Why is this old Florida State quarterback messaging me? This is weird.’ He was always asking me random questions about living in Austin. Nothing creepy, but that was our original connection. Our version of Christian Mingle was on Twitter.

“I really did realize from day one this guy is different. He operates a different way. Honestly, the reason I even responded to him on Twitter was I looked at his Twitter page and he didn’t follow any other women. Usually these guys are all following porn stars or who knows what kind of women. There were little things like that pointing to maybe this is a different kind of guy.”

Rest in Heaven, Coach Bowden. Without you, we aren’t us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/frm7JPtqGU — Sam Ponder (@samponder) August 14, 2021

The rest, of course, is history.

Sam and Christian were married in 2012. The happy couple has three children together – Scout, True and Price. They live in New York City, where they both work.

Christian Ponder last played in the NFL in 2016. He was a first-round pick out of Florida State in 2011. Ponder played for the Vikings, Raiders, Broncos and 49ers.

The former NFL quarterback was a star at Florida State, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 49 touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career.

Sam is now the leading NFL voice in the family, though. She hosts ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown every Sunday during football season from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. E.T.