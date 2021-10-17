Photos: Meet The Husband Of NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson

2020 was a tough year for everyone, but it ended in a very special way for Charissa Thompson.

The veteran sports reporter, who used to work for ESPN but now works at FOX, got married. Charissa Thompson married sports agent Kyle Thousand.

It was a quick engagement for Charissa and Kyle. The happy couple got engaged at the start of 2020. Roughly one year later, she was married.

“The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn’t invite all our friends and family due to covid , but we didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren’t there) who still made us feel so loved,” Thompson announced.

Thompson is married to former professional baseball player Kyle Thousand, who now serves as a sports agent.

Kyle Thousand, who played some professional baseball, got into law following his career. He joined Roberts McGivney Zagotta in 2010 as an attorney. In 2015, he joined RocNation as the Managing Director of Baseball.

The sports agent is an Iowa native. He attended Sioux City North High School. He attended the University of Iowa and went to Creighton Law School.

The happy couple resides in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Thompson spoke about her marriage with Extra.

“I’m going to keep my last name,” she said. “I guess I should change my last name when we have kids.”

The kids will surely be sports fans, as both Charissa and Kyle work in the field.