Photos: Meet The Husband Of NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson

46th Annual Gracie AwardsOCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

2020 was a tough year for everyone, but it ended in a very special way for Charissa Thompson.

The veteran sports reporter, who used to work for ESPN but now works at FOX, got married. Charissa Thompson married sports agent Kyle Thousand.

It was a quick engagement for Charissa and Kyle. The happy couple got engaged at the start of 2020. Roughly one year later, she was married.

“The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn’t invite all our friends and family due to covid , but we didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren’t there) who still made us feel so loved,” Thompson announced.

Charissa Thompson and her husband on Instagram.

Thompson is married to former professional baseball player Kyle Thousand, who now serves as a sports agent.

Kyle Thousand, who played some professional baseball, got into law following his career. He joined Roberts McGivney Zagotta in 2010 as an attorney. In 2015, he joined RocNation as the Managing Director of Baseball.

D'USSE Lounge At Kovalev vs. Ward

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Professional baseball players Dustin Peterson, Kyle Thousand and D. J. Peterson attend the D’USSE Lounge at Kovalev vs. Ward at T-Mobile Arena on November 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D’USSE)

The sports agent is an Iowa native. He attended Sioux City North High School. He attended the University of Iowa and went to Creighton Law School.

The happy couple resides in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Charissa Thompson walks the red carpet before an awards show.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Thompson spoke about her marriage with Extra.

“I’m going to keep my last name,” she said. “I guess I should change my last name when we have kids.”

The kids will surely be sports fans, as both Charissa and Kyle work in the field.

