Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month.

According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire after about a month. He recently left training camp to deal with family issues.

Page Six reports that Bundchen has "left" the family compound amid the fight.

Brady and Gisele have been married for more than a decade, They have two kids together, while Brady has another from his previous relationship.

The legendary quarterback previously dated actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Moynahan were together close to the start of the quarterback's rise in the National Football League.

However, they broke up, but shortly after that, Moynahan announced her pregnancy.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

Gisele stood by Brady after he told her about Moynahan's pregnancy, too.

Thankfully, everyone appears to be on pretty good terms now.

Perhaps we'll see Bridget Moynahan at one of Brady's games this upcoming fall.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season can't get here soon enough.

Brady and the Bucs open the year against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.