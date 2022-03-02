Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, though one notable head coach is missing.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won’t be speaking with the media at the NFL Combine this week. This isn’t too surprising, considering Belichick’s history.

It’s the offseason for Belichick, who is spending more time with his loved ones, including his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years. While they haven’t officially tied the knot, they’re clearly enjoying life together.

Holliday, an entrepreneur, has been dating Belichick since 2007. The happy couple reportedly met during a night out at a club.

Belichick sent her a card and flowers the next day:

Back in 2007, a couple of years removed from a divorce with his ex-wife, Belichick and Holliday were at the same Florida night club one night. He was there just having a good time, and she was enjoying a girls night out. As the story goes, the two talked, and Belichick, being the sly guy he is, actually sent flowers to her the following day. “Thanks for the wonderful evening,” the card supposedly read.

Last year, wedding rumors swirled, when Belichick was spotted with a ring on.

Does Bill Belichick have a wedding ring on? pic.twitter.com/CVsAM9fSPJ — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) August 13, 2021

Belichick later denied the wedding speculation, admitting that it was just a fitness ring. Perhaps wedding bells are in the future, though.

For now, Belichick and Holliday will simply enjoy their offseason as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing Wild Card loss to the Bills, but New England will look to build on the success of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.