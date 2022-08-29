Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big news on Sunday.

They're parents.

Kaepernick and Nessa, who've been dating for several years, announced on Sunday that they've welcomed their first child into the world.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!

Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," Nessa wrote.

Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been dating Nessa, an American radio and television personality, for several years.

They've been spotted together at several prominent events over the years.

Nessa has been a major supporter of Colin's growth off the field, along with his pursuits to get back into the National Football League.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 05: Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams/Getty Images

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Nessa and Colin announced their big news ahead of the VMAs on Sunday evening.

The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL quarterback was spotted on the red carpet last night.

We wish all the best to Colin and Nessa moving forward as new parents.