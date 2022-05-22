Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Dak Prescott
The longtime girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on vacation earlier this month.
Natalie Buffett, a former Texas college student, enjoyed a trip to Europe earlier this month.
The significant other of the Dallas Cowboys star shared some of her best photos on Instagram.
Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years. They reportedly met during their time in Texas.
Natalie played a big role in helping Dak recover from his serious leg injury in 2020.
We'll surely be seeing Natalie in the stands at Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium later this fall.