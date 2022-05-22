Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The longtime girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on vacation earlier this month.

Natalie Buffett, a former Texas college student, enjoyed a trip to Europe earlier this month.

The significant other of the Dallas Cowboys star shared some of her best photos on Instagram.

Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years. They reportedly met during their time in Texas.

Natalie played a big role in helping Dak recover from his serious leg injury in 2020.

We'll surely be seeing Natalie in the stands at Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium later this fall.