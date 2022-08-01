Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, barring an appeal on judge Sue Robinson's decision from commissioner Roger Goodell.

Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland this offseason, was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists, though he faced no criminal charges for his alleged behavior.

Throughout this saga, Watson has faced a lot of criticism, though his longtime girlfriend has stood by his side.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Jilly Anais attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Watson is dating Jilly Anais, a popular social media star and influencer.

The former Texans quarterback and the social media star have been dating for multiple years, dating back to his time in Houston.

Anais hasn't spoken publicly about the allegations against Watson, though she has millions of followers on Instagram.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jilly Anais speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards ) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Anais was recently spotted in Cleveland, enjoying some time at the Browns stadium for a TopGolf event.

We'll surely be seeing Jilly in the stands for some Cleveland Browns games later this fall.

Watson is set to miss the first six games of the Cleveland Browns season, returning for the seventh contest of the year.