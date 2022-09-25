Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Mac Jones

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The NFL world is currently hoping for the best for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

New England's second-year quarterback suffered a leg injury at the end of Sunday's loss to the Ravens. It didn't look good.

Jones appeared to be in serious pain as he was carried into the locker room. He was reportedly "screaming in pain."

Hopefully Jones can rest up and avoid serious injury moving forward.

The Patriots quarterback is dating Sophie Scott.

The happy couple has been together since Jones' Alabama days. Both attended the school.

Mac and Sophie have been dating since before he was the starter at Alabama. They now live together in the New England area. They even have a dog together.

Hopefully we'll see Mac Jones back on the field soon enough, 100 percent healthy.