Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Michael Strahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

Former New York Giants star Michael Strahan has turned into quite the celebrity since his NFL playing days.

While Strahan was big on the field for the Giants, he's become even bigger off of it. The Hall of Fame pass rusher has become a prominent businessman and television personality.

Strahan, who has been married twice, has found love in his personal life, as well.

The former New York Giants star is reportedly dating Kayla Quick. The couple has reportedly been together for several years.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Michael and Kayla reportedly met at a restaurant, according to reports. Kayla was reportedly working as a waitress.

They were reportedly spotted together during a Super Bowl party back in 2015 and have been together since.

Entertainment Tonight had some footage of Michael and Kayla hitting the beach together early on in their relationship.

They've reportedly kept most of their relationship private, though they haven't been afraid to step out in public, either.

We wish all the best to Michael and Kayla moving forward in their relationship.